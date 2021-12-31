Kourtney Kardashian Posts Family Christmas Pics With Travis Barker Kids, Alabama and Landon From Kardashian Holiday Party!

The Barker-Kardashian crew was officially in the holiday spirit this year.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a new slate of pictures from the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, and this year she celebrated with her new fiancé, Travis Barker, and his kids, daughter Alabama, son Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

The crew posed for a sweet family photo, which also included, Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope. For the occasion, it appears this year’s theme was a bit of red, white and black. Kourtney rocked a bright red, lace dress with a sexy bodysuit. While Penelope rocked a red plaid dress.

Travis donned a signature black suit, while Alabama wore a black dress as did Atiana. Landon went full fashion moment with a white, sparkling suit! He also shared photos from the memorable Kardashian party, snapping some pics with Kris Jenner’s love, Corey Gamble.

The whole family clearly had fun! Alabama wrote on Kourtney’s post, “Love you guys” while Atiana wrote “Cutest” and Landon wrote “Yessir.” Travis took a sentimental note with his caption, writing, “Everyday is Christmas with all of you.”



And don’t worry, the rest of the Kardashian crew didn’t hold back on the fashion either. Kendall donned a stunning black ballgown with a drop waist, Khloe wore a sparkling and sexy silver gown which showed off her incredible figure, and Kim appeared to re-work her 2021 Met Gala look with a spin on her black Balenciaga haute couture gown.

Noticeably absent from this year’s celebration was Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with love Travis Scott. The duo have yet to announce the arrival of their second child, but fans suspect that Kylie has already given birth.