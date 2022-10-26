Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Buy Conan O’Brien’s $14.5M Beach House (Reports)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have some sweet new digs!

The couple reportedly bought Conan O’Brien’s Carpinteria, Calif. beach house for $14.5 million, according to E! News.

According to Dirt, the four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home has an open layout with ceiling-to-floor windows, a large patio overlooking the ocean, and a private beach. It also has a guest house and a large driveway.

The home appears to be perfect for the famous couple’s blended family.

Kourtney shares her three kids, 12-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 7-year-old Mason, with ex-Scott Disick. Travis shares 19-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Shanna’s daughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya.

Although the couple has been husband and wife since May, they still live in separate homes a block away from each other in Calabasas, Calif.

Earlier this month, the Poosh founder shocked fans when she revealed she was still not living with the Blink-182 drummer while on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“I think we’re in the place where we’re figuring out how to blend our households and our kids,” she said. “There will be [a joint house.] We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms.”

Kravis made their love Instagram official on Feb. 14, 2021. The pair then tied the knot at a Santa Barbara, Calif. courthouse in May before jetting off to Portofino, Italy for their lavish second nuptials.

-Emely Navarro