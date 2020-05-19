Kristin Cavallari Is Ending ‘Very Cavallari’ As She Starts ‘New Chapter’ After Jay Cutler Split

As Kristin Cavallari ends her marriage to Jay Cutler, she’s also saying goodbye to another big part of her life.

The “Very Cavallari” star announced that she would be ending her E! reality series after three seasons.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,'” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible.”

“To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years,” she continued. “I love you guys.”

“Very Cavallari” documented Kristin’s work running her jewelry line, Uncommon James, as well as the ups and downs of her relationship with Jay. Its third and now-final season finished airing on March 19, five weeks before the couple announced that they were parting ways.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin and Jay’s joint statement read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Two days before making their announcement, Kristin filed a divorce petition, citing “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending their seven-year marriage.

Kristin shared earlier this week that she has been staying with her friend, Justin, while she and Jay work out their separation.