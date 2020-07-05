Kristin Cavallari Returns To Childhood Roots With Kids For Fourth Of July: ‘It’s Nice To Be Home’

Kristin Cavallari spent the holiday weekend with her family in Barrington, Illinois, where the 33-year-old spent summers growing up.

The “Very Cavallari” star shared a few pics of sons Jaxon, 6, and Camden, 7, and daughter Saylor, 4 enjoying fireworks and lake life.

“And a beautiful 4th it was ❤️,” she wrote.

Barrington was home for Cavallari before moving to Laguna Beach, and is where her mother and stepfather still reside. In 2016, “The Hills” alum spoke to a local magazine about her time in the Midwest.

“I had an amazing childhood in Barrington,” she said. “Summers were the best there.”

In a separate post on her Instagram story, Cavallari expressed happiness over going back to her roots, writing, “It’s nice to be home.”

While Cavallari and the kids partied lakeside in Illinois, her estranged husband Jay Cutler celebrated the holiday with friends in Aspen, Colorado.

“Same vibe. Eyes are probably closed. Happy 4th. We did it well, hope you did also,” the former NFL star captioned his Fourth of July snapshot.

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce back in April. In subsequent paperwork filed by Cavallari, “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” were cited as the reason for ending their seven-year marriage.

A month later, Cavallari revealed she would also be ending her E! reality series “Very Cavallari” after three seasons.

“As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,'” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible.”

“To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years,” she continued. “I love you guys.”