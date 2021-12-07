Kristin Davis Teases How ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Will Handle Kim Cattrall’s Absence As Samantha Jones

Kim Cattrall may not be in the “Sex and the City” revival, but her character, Samantha Jones, will still get the respect she deserves on the new show.

On Tuesday, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York on the hit HBO show, stopped by the “Today” show and revealed viewers will get an explanation regarding Samantha’s absence in the upcoming revival “And Just Like That…”

“We love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way, so there is respect for Samantha,” she said. “It’s part of the story. We’d never disrespect Samantha.”

Kim, whose had a rumored feud with Sarah Jessica Parker, has been very vocal about her decision to not reprise her role in the latest installment of the hit drama series. The star appeared as the fan-favorite publicist on all six original seasons of “SATC” and both subsequent feature films.

The cast has been somewhat quiet regarding Kim’s absence, but SJP did reply to a fan on Instagram in January who said they would miss Samantha in the reboot.

“We will too. We loved her so,” she responded.

The 56-year-old actress also shut down rumors that she disliked her on Instagram.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” she responded to a fan. “Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

Another “SATC” alum has also weighed in on Kim Cattrall’s absence. Chris Noth recently spoke out to The Guardian, and he stood up for his friend Sarah.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and (Cattrall’s) descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he said. “I liked (Cattrall), I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

Noth, who is known for playing Parker’s onscreen love interest Mr. Big, sharing he doesn’t like seeing people talk badly about Sarah.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that,” he said.

