‘Sex and the City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ Releases First Teaser

“And Just Like That” we’re even more excited for the “Sex and the City” reboot!

On Friday, HBO Max released the first official teaser for the highly anticipated series which shows Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon wearing the greatest fashion while living their lives in New York City.

A glimpse of Willie Garson who passed away in September was also included in the trailer along with Bridget Moynahan, Sara Ramirez and Nicole Ari Parker. Chris Noth who is returning as Big was also spotted kissing Carrie in the teaser.

“They say some things never change but the truth is life is full of surprises,” Sarah says as she narrates the first look. Adding, “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself and just like that a new chapter begins.”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently called out the ageist talk surrounding the revival of the hit HBO show which will be released on December 9.

The TV star did not mince words when reacting to the criticism of her and her “And Just Like That” co-stars’ changing appearances.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man. It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today,” she said in part to Vogue.

“‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don’t know what to tell you people! Especially on social media. Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles,'” she continued.

The actress said she saw the comments as an attack on her and her castmates’ confidence in their skin, explaining, “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better. I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Her co-star Cynthia Nixon told Vogue she thought the reboot embracing their ages was a strength. She said, “I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show. We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece.”

And fellow “SATC” star Kristen Davis had a strong response of her own to haters who thought a reboot shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“People are like, ‘why should they come back?’ and it really bugs me. Are women’s lives not interesting now? Nobody ever asks, ‘why would you do this violent remake over and over again?’ for me that is so indicative of our reluctance to sit and watch women’s lives develop over time.”

