Kylie Jenner Drops Out Of 2021 Met Gala: ‘I’m So Sad, I Couldn’t Make It This Year’

Kylie Jenner will not be attending the Met Gala tonight.

The 24-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, revealed on Instagram, “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year. I can’t wait to see all the looks.”

Kylie dropping out of the Met Gala came as a surprise to many since she has been in New York City for fashion week and has been showing off her baby bump with some impressive fashion at a few events.

She hasn’t revealed the reason behind dropping out of the Met Gala but celebrity gossip account @deaumoix revealed the news ahead of Kylie’s post and said that she is on her way back home to L.A.

While Kylie won’t be attending, her sisters are rumored to make an appearance on the red carpet.

The entrepreneur was originally planned to announce her pregnancy at the Met Gala, according to multiple published reports, but her plans didn’t pan out. Instead, Kylie took to social media last Tuesday to confirm she and Travis Scott were expecting with a sweet video.

In the Instagram video compilation, the “Sicko Mode” rapper finds out from the former “Life of Kylie” star that she’s pregnant, and he excitedly goes to a doctor’s appointment, where the pregnancy is officially confirmed.

Later, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner finds out about her daughter’s pregnancy and is so happy saying, “Stormi! We’re gonna have a baby!” to Kylie’s daughter adding, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

In the caption she posted a pregnant emoji and tagged her rapper beau.

This will be the second child for the duo, they also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Stormi already looks excited to be a big sister, near the end of the video there’s a sweet clip of her kissing Kylie’s baby bump.

Many of Kylie’s family members congratulated her in the comments.



