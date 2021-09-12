Travis Scott Thanks Daughter Stormi During 2021 MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech

Aww, that’s dad goals!

Travis Scott gave a sweet shoutout to his No. 1 leading lady, his daughter Stormi, during his acceptance speech for Best Hip Hop Video.

“I love you all, New York! I first want to thank god, my mom, Stormi,” Travis began.

“All the amazing fans out there, I love you all so much — we couldn’t do it without y’all. To my label, Cactus Jack, Epic Records, I love you so much. Before I go, I want to tell you all love is the biggest thing we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be okay. Everybody to your left and to your right and to your friends,” he continued.

While Travis didn’t give a shoutout to Stormi’s mom, Kylie Jenner, she’s very likely on his mind. The couple just announced they are expecting their second child together.

Travis and Kylie announced the happy baby news just 5 days ago on Instagram, and Kylie’s video has already racked up 135 million views. Kylie and Travis have been together since 2017.

And in June, Kylie paid tribute to her honey in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

“happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. 🤍,” Kylie wrote alongside a family photo. The duo have yet to announced their due date, but fans are speculating that the couple will welcome their second bundle of joy near the start of the new year.

