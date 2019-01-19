Kylie Jenner Flaunts Beach Body While On Vacay With Baby Stormi & BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner

Stormi’s mom has got it goin’ on!

Kylie is currently living her best life while on a sun-filled vacation with her bestie Jordyn Woods and her little girl, ahead of Stormi’s first birthday.

While on a boat, King Kylie looked stunning in a one piece and straw hat.

If you’re happy and you know clap your hands 👏🏼

“If you’re happy and you know it clap your hands,” she wrote.

She also spent some quality mommy-and-me time with little Stormi, hanging out by the ocean.

“These little feet and this laugh are my WEAKNESS! she loves the water,” Kylie wrote.

While on vacay the three gals rocked matching lime green suits while posing for some epic mirror selfies.

love these two more than life itself

“Love these two more than life itself,” Kylie wrote.

Oh and the resort they’re staying in? To die for!

IT features a huge private infinity pool, tons of chairs to lounge in the sun, and a serene view of the pristine ocean and what appears to be a private beach.

hello paradise 🌴

Kylie also had a gorgeous beach dinner with a cute rose shaped napkin, festive tiki torches and a bright and cheery neon yellow dress.

The fun vacation comes ahead of Stormi’s one-year birthday.

The makeup mogul broke the internet last year when she revealed on Super Bowl Sunday that she welcomed little Stormi on Feb. 1 with an epic video called, “To Our Daughter.”

The viral vid now has more than 79 million views!

— Stephanie Swaim

