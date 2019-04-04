Kylie Jenner Straddles Beau Travis Scott In Sexy New Pic While On ‘Baecation’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are bringing the heat to the tropics!

The beauty mogul took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pair of sultry snaps from the couple’s “baecation.”

In the first smokin’ photo, the 21-year-old reality star is snapped straddling her beau in a shallow area of water, while sipping a glass of wine. Kylie rocked a leopard print thong two-piece for the couple’s PDA pool session.

Meanwhile the 27-year-old rapper, whose face is covered by his baby mama’s arm, was photographed just chillin’ in the water while donning a diamond necklace.

The second sexy snap shows a more passionate moment between the lovebirds. Kylie and Travis held each other while they stared into each other’s eyes.

And it looks like Travis was totally here for the intimate moment!

The Grammy nominee commented on the thirsty post, writing, “Wifey.”

But who took these loved-up pics? We aren’t the only ones that want to know!

Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, was also curious about who took the photos. In a comment on the young billionaire’s post, the supermodel asked, “Who took these pics? Love a third wheel.”

The mama of one replied and told her sis that the intimate pics were thanks to “self timer baby.”

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Catches Travis Scott Helping Baby Stormi Down The Stairs & We’re Still Swooning