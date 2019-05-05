Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Make Their Love Very Permanent

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott just made their “hubby” and “wifey” status even more permanent!

The 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul threw a huge 28th birthday bash for her baby daddy on Tuesday where the couple got matching tattoos – and Kylie got to do Travis’ herself!

On Saturday, celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy posted a video on his Instagram of Kylie giving Travis a tattoo on his upper arm near his shoulder.

“T.S.🖤K.J.” he captioned the video.

It is unclear what the tattoos look like, but at one point Kylie lets out a shreek – hopefully that doesn’t mean she made an unrecoverable mistake!

The tattoo artist posted another pic of himself posing with the couple at the birthday party and a snap of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi with matching “Rager” tattoos on the side of their left hand.

Matching ink isn’t the only way that Kylie was showing her man love on his big day!

She posted a sweet Instagram tribute on Tuesday, showing off lots of cute moments the couple has shared and included a very NSFW caption.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling ♥️ my real-life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one,” she wrote. “I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s fuck around and have another baby.”

Travis responded by saying, “I love you mama/wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

Maybe we can get a peek at the tats at the Met Gala on Monday?!