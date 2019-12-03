Kylie Jenner’s Grandma Believes She Split From Travis Scott Because They Weren’t Married: ‘It Just Doesn’t Work’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have called it quits months ago, but we’re just now getting new insight into their split from none other than Kylie’s grandmother Esther Jenner.

Esther, Caitlyn Jenner’s 93-year-old mother, said that Kylie called her after the pair split to reassure her they would be good co-parents—but Esther noted she sounded a little defensive.

“I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby’s father,” Esther told The Sun Online. “Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, (saying) ‘We’re both going to be good parents to her’ like in defense almost.”

Travis has remained quiet on the reason behind his and Kylie’s breakup, but multiple reports have questioned whether the couple split because Travis didn’t want to settle down. Grandma Jenner seemed to agree with the sentiment when she said, “But that’s what happens really, so often.”

“Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married,” Esther explained. “It doesn’t work! I don’t know.”

But Kylie is doing her best to ease Grandma’s fears. “Kylie and I keep in touch, we both have iPhones and Facetime,” Esther said. “She puts the baby on the FaceTime and I can see her progress, she’s a darling little child.”

While Esther admitted she had never actually met Travis in person, she did get along quite well with another member of the family—Kanye West!

“I never met him (Travis), I tell you who I was surprised I liked so much … Kanye. He’s very intelligent, and he’s down to earth.”

In the meantime, rumors of a reunion between Kylie and Travis were sparked when the two were photographed together at a Palm Springs casino. Neither have commented on the supposed hangout and have maintained that their sole focus is on co-parenting their daughter, Stormi.

Looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer for a Jenner wedding!