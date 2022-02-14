LA Rams’ Van Jefferson’s Wife Samaria Goes Into Labor Mid-Super Bowl & Pair Welcome Baby No. 2

The Los Angeles Rams’ Van Jefferson has a brand new fan!

Van, a wide receiver for the Rams, and his wife, Samaria welcomed their second child together after she went into labor mid-way through the Super Bowl on Sunday! The 25-year-old NFL star shared the happy news on his Instagram Story after the big game, showing himself laying in a bed while cradling the baby boy – in his arms. “X2!!!!!” he captioned the sweet moment.

RELATED: Watch Los Angeles Rams’ Taylor Rapp Propose To Girlfriend After Super Bowl Win

The duo, who are already parents to daughter, Bella, 5, are high school sweethearts are definitely super supportive of each other. Just like Van was able to make it to the birth, Samaria told The Athletic that she was ready if their second child was born during Super Bowl LVI, ahead of his Feb. 17 due date, but she wouldn’t miss her hubby’s big moment.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm … and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” Samaria added. “I am 100 percent going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything. I will be 40 weeks pregnant at the Super Bowl, supporting my husband 100 percent.”

Congrats to Van and his family!

PHOTOS: Catch Another Sweet Moment With LA Rams’ Matt Stafford And His Kids