Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and More Oscar 2022 Nomination Snubs & Surprises

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan and just like every year, there’s a few surprises and quite a few films and actor shut out of being honored.

Lady Gaga was left off the prestigious Best Actress category this year for her role in “House of Gucci” to the upset of many after she became the only actress this season to be nominated for the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards.

But Gaga wasn’t the only one from “House of Gucci” shut out for the nomination. The entire film also got shut out of the Best Picture roster. They did earn a nom for makeup and hairstyling.

Leonardo DiCaprio also didn’t get a chance this year to win big for his role in “Don’t Look Up” but the Netflix satire was nominated for original score, original screenplay, film editing and best picture.

Catríona Balfe lost out on an Oscar nomination to her “Belfast” co-star Judi Dench for best actress in a supporting role. But the film overall nabbed 7 nominations including directing, best picture, sound, original screenplay and best actor in a supporting role.

After recently getting shut out at the BAFTA Awards, Kristen Stewart snagged a nom for lead actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

There were also some musical surprises this year with Beyoncé and Billie Eilish both being nominated for their first Oscar in the best original song category.

Beyoncé wrote “Be Alive” from “King Richard” while Billie Eilish alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell wrote “No Time to Die” from the James Bond flick of the same name.

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” each earned 7 Oscar nominations, including best picture which didn’t come as a surprise to many.

But “Dune” beat the two movies by snagging 10 nominations total and “The Power of the Dog,” starring real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons earned the spot as the most nominated movie with 12 honors in total.

All the winners will be announced during ABC’s broadcast of the 94th academy awards on Sunday, March 27.