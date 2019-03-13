Lady Gaga Pregnant? Not So Fast! Here’s How She Shut It Down!

Is mother monster pregnant? Lady Gaga says yes…with her next album.

A few days ago, rumors started swirling that the “A Star Is Born” star is pregnant with either her co-star Bradley Cooper or ex-fiancé Christian Carino‘s baby.

Equal parts shutting down the rumors and announcing some exciting news, the 32-year-old singer took to Twitter on Tuesday to clear things up.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” she wrote.

Gaga basically just confirmed that she is working on her 6th album – but the excitement didn’t end there.

Fans noticed that the “Bad Romance” hitmaker also started following some new people on Instagram.

One was producer “Bloodpop,” who posted a screenshot of her tweet leading everyone to believe that he is working with Gaga on the album.

The other was pop superstar, Rihanna! Does this mean that these two are working on a collab!?

Only dedicated Gaga stans know that mother monster only follows 40 people on Instagram and they are usually those that she works with on her music.

So pretty much everyone is really freaking over this “baby-to-be!”

