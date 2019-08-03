Lamar Odom Admits He ‘Deeply Respects’ Ex Khloe Kardashian As He Defends New Love

Lamar Odom is setting the record straight!

The former NBA star took to Instagram to clapback at fans who have accused him of comparing his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, to his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” Lamar wrote alongside a pic of his new leading lady.

Adding, “This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply. I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad?”

“Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love,” he continued. “My post goes out to the new leading woman in my life, that I’m gonna tell everyday how beautiful she is, from the inside out. Thanks @getuptoparr for teaching me what real self-value means. It changed my entire mindset. #woke ❤✊🏿.”

This isn’t the first time Lamar has said kind words about Khloe, despite their past tumultuous relationship.

Just a few months ago, the 39-year-old admitted to Access Live that he would “100 percent” still be with the Good American Mogul if it weren’t for his downhill spiral with drugs.

He also shared that Khloe, who married the basketball star after one month of dating in September 2009, sent him a friendly text when his new memoir, “Darkness to Light” came out.

“Khloe texted me the other day and she texted me laugh out loud. And she didn’t know — she was surprised that I remembered one of the stories that I told her about us in there. That was a good surprise,” he shared.