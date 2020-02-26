Laura Prepon Welcomes Second Child With Ben Foster

Congratulations to Laura Prepon and Ben Foster! The couple welcomed their second child together this week, and on Wednesday Laura shared a photo on social media to celebrate her new bundle of joy.

“Welcoming home our new bundle of love,” the “Orange Is The New Black” star captioned the sweet photo. “Overwhelmed with gratitude.”

WATCH: Laura Prepon Had No Idea Her OITNB Costar Samira Wiley Got Engaged

Just a day before, Laura had shared that she would be taking a break from her YouTube channel to prepare for her baby’s arrival. “I am going on maternity leave. This little bun in the oven is cooked and is going to be joining us any day now,” the actress shared in a sweet video as she cradled her baby bump.

The family’s newest addition—whose name and gender have yet to be revealed—joins Ben and Laura’s 2-year-old daughter, Ella. Back in October, Ella helped her mom announce the news of her pregnancy in an adorable mother-daughter photo.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup,” the 39-year-old wrote at the time.