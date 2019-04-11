Lauren London Gives Tear-Jerking Speech At Nipsey Hussle Memorial: ‘My Pain Is For My 2-Year-Old’

Nipsey Hussle’s longtime love Lauren London shared an emotional speech with the audience during his celebration of life ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

“Never was I prepared for anything like this,” London began.

“I had to write something because I’ve never felt this type of pain before. His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew,” she explained of Hussle, calling him the “greatest” boyfriend. “He was brilliant. He researched everything; completely self-taught and always seeking knowledge.”

London and Hussle shared a 2-year-old son Kross, who appeared at the ceremony earlier. The duo were also parents to Emani Asghedom, Hussle’s 7-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, along with Cameron Carter, London’s 9-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Lil Wayne.

Lauren London, actress and longtime girlfriend of Nipsey Hussle, read from a text she wrote to Nipsey while he was sleeping: "I feel real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you." https://t.co/HHHK7S0YvS #NipseyHussleMemorial pic.twitter.com/FgdUcg1RdF — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 11, 2019

“My pain is for my 2-year-old, who probably won’t remember how much his dad loved him,” she shared. “I’m so honored and blessed that I got to experience such a man.”

London also told the audience that she knows she’s not the only one who is hurting, “everybody is hurting,” but wanted to “say something” to her city of Los Angeles, and the community Hussle loved.

“This pain is really ours. We know what Nip meant to us,” she continued. “We lost an incredible soul. We lost a real one. We won’t ever be the same.”

“But in Hussle’s words, ‘The game is going to test you, never fold,'” she added. “What’s in you, they can’t take away, and he’s in all of us.”

