Lea Michele Shares First Family Photo With Husband Zandy Reich and Newborn Son

Lea Michele is cherishing the special moments with her family.

The “Glee” alum shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her newborn son while holding hands with husband Zandy Reich on a beach.

This family photo is the first the new mom has posted since the couple welcomed Ever on August 20th.

Her latest snapshot comes after the 34-year-old shared a cute photo of Ever dressed up as a lion on Halloween.

Lea has been loving motherhood and cherishing all the moments. She has been posting sweet photos cradling her baby boy.

The proud mamma announced his arrival on Instagram on August 26th with a black and white photo of his tiny feet being held by the new parents.

The actress first confirmed her pregnancy in May when she debuted her baby bump in a photo captioned, “So grateful.”