Lea Michele Shows Off Baby Bump In ‘Grateful’ Pic

Lea Michele debuted her growing baby bump!

The former “Glee” star shared the joyous news with her over 6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, looking radiant as she cradled her growing belly in a blue patterned maternity dress.

“So grateful 💛,” the mom-to-be captioned her picture.

Lea’s post comes days after it was revealed that she and husband Zandy Reich were expecting their first child. The pregnancy is a long-time dream for the pair. “They’ve always wanted to be parents,” a source recently told People magazine.

Shortly after Lea confirmed the news, her famous friends rushed to comment on the Instagram post. “Crying! Screaming!!! Love you ! ♥️,” her former “Scream Queens” co-star Emma Roberts wrote.

Ashley Tisdale added, “OMG OMG 💕💕💕💕”

Country music star — and new mom herself — gushed, “Aw congratulations, mama! ✨.”

The baby news comes 13 months after Lea and Zandy tied the knot in a romantic Northern California ceremony in March 2019. The romantic ceremony was attended by many of Lea’s former co-stars, including Darren Criss and Emma Roberts. Her longtime bestie, “Frozen” star Jonathan Groff, served as her maid of honor.

Lea shared a sweet video on her Instagram last month to celebrate their one-year anniversary, showing off her stunning ballgown and beautiful outdoor venue.

The couple dated for around 2 years before they got engaged in April 2018. At the time, the “Glee” alum posted a sweet photo showing off her huge ring with the caption, “Yes.”

Lea gushed to Access about her man shortly after their engagement, telling us, “I would’ve said yes to him 100 years ago. He is such an amazing man.”

Congrats to the growing family!