Lena Dunham Marries Boyfriend Luis Felber (Report)

Lena Dunham seems to have said, ‘I Do!’

The actress and boyfriend Luis Felber got married over the weekend, a source tells People.

The musician known as Attawalpa may have teased the upcoming nuptials on Sunday morning when he posted the song, “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies on his Instagram Story with heart and alien emojis.

In April, the “Girls” creator confirmed the romance with Luis in an interview with The New York Times, telling the publication, “”It’s been a few months. I feel really lucky,” and called him, “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”

For Luis’ birthday in June, Lena shared a few photos of the couple in honor of his special day and penned a sweet tribute.

“When I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon,” she wrote.

“Everyone who comes into contact with you — creatively, emotionally, accidentally — is lucky. But I am the luckiest, because that snood is now in our shared chest of drawers,” she continued. Adding lyrics from “This Will Be Our Year” by The Zombies, “‘The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun and this will be our year, took a long time to come.’ Happy Birthday, Lulu.”



In August Lena and Luis made their red carpet debut at the Sundance Film Festival in London for the screening of “Zola.” They posted for photos together and shared some sweet PDA when he kissed her forehead.

Congrats to the couple!

