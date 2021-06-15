Leona Lewis Claims Michael Costello Left Her ‘Humiliated’ At 2014 Charity Event: ‘Bullying Comes In Different Forms’

Leona Lewis is speaking out about a past incident with designer Michael Costello that she claims left her “embarrassed and deeply hurt,” one day after the “Project Runway” contestant came forward with allegations that Chrissy Teigen bullied and blacklisted him.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, the “Bleeding Love” songstress detailed the 2014 experience, which she claims lead to “years of insecurity” and has impacted her “personally and professionally.”

“I was asked to take part in a fashion show to raise money for charity. Michael Costello was assigned as my designer,” she wrote. “As an excited young woman, I flew all the way to New York and was honored to work with him because I adored his dresses.”

“When I got to the fitting, I was made to feel very awkward and uncomfortable as the dress was a sample size and he/his team clearly did not want to alter it to fit me. This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me,” she alleges.

Lewis claimed that Costello then “refused to turn up” to the next fitting, leaving her “with no explanation at all” for his absence.

“He no longer wanted to dress me and he abandoned his commitments to me and the show, which made me well aware that I wasn’t the body type required,” she wrote.

“I was so embarrassed and deeply hurt Because I didn’t look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress. I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all. I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult, and as an [effect] of those actions, I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally. The most hurtful thing was that it was to raise money for charity, and this went against everything we were trying to do,” she continued.

“The Oath” actress said the experience took a serious toll on her love of herself and her body.

“I was left with deep insecurities after this, and I’ve had to work hard over the years to love my body,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of how curves are celebrated today, but back then, it was a different story and there was hardly any representation for women of all sizes now, and I’m glad he saw the light over the years.”

In a statement to Access Hollywood, Costello responded to Leona’s allegations and shared his version of the events.

“I have always been a fan of Leona Lewis and she has always adored me. Her team has continuously requested for her to wear us from 2013 up until now,” he began.

Costello said that Lewis’ rep asked Costello to dress the singer for The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection seven days before he was set to show at New York Fashion Week.

“Coincidentally, I had prepared to show a collection of red silhouettes so I thought it would be ideal to lend her one of my showpieces all for charity and then have it returned just in time for my show,” he wrote. “The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection charity event was scheduled to be on February 6, 2014 so it would all work out perfectly. I would get the dress back just in time to showcase my collection on the 7th.”

“Unfortunately, none of the red options worked out for Leona,” he continued. “There was no way for me to make her an alternative option as I was, and still am, based in Los Angeles. If we had known about the event more than 7 days in advance, which is the timeframe we had, we could have made something custom for Leona without a doubt. There is no possible way that we told Leona or her team that we would make the dress work for her weeks in advance, because we were asked to be a part of The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection charity event 7 days before the show and we still have the receipts.”

Lewis shared her story in the wake of Costello’s own revelations about his experiences with bullying. The day prior, the fashion designer opened up about suffering from suicidal thoughts and years of “deep, unhealed trauma” after Chrissy Teigen allegedly bullied him and blocked him from job opportunities. He said she took these actions after a taking “photoshopped comment” attributed to him – which he said was fabricated by a disgruntled former employee – at face value. Access has reached out to reps for Teigen for comment.

Lewis addressed the situation between Teigen and Costello in her own message.

“We all make mistakes, I know I have, but at this time I feel that when people apologize (Chrissy) and show sincere remorse and rehabilitation for their actions, we should embrace them and not try and kick them when they’re down,” she wrote.

“I’m not discounting Michael’s experience as that is an awful thing to go through, and I wish him so much love and healing,” she went on. “I’m sure this will come as a shock, as I never told him now this made me feel. But the pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn’t sit right with me. Bullying comes in different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect. We are trying our best and learning. I’m sorry for anyone who has gone through any kind of bullying. I’m also sorry if I’ve ever hurt anyone without knowing it, as I’m sure was the case with Michael.”

In response to the timing of Lewis’ post, Costello told Access in his statement, “It’s bizarre how her attitude towards me shifted as soon as I spoke my truth in regards to Chrissy Teigen and others trying to blacklist me. If she felt this way I wish she could have said something to me about this matter. It was nothing personal towards Leona. The plan simply did not work out the way we intended. I have always offered to make something custom and special just for her. I am always here for her. I have reached out to Leona on Instagram to have a conversation offline. I am waiting for her to respond.”