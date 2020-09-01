Letitia Wright Says ‘Brother’ Chadwick Boseman Is ‘Forever In My Heart’ In Poetic Tribute Video

Letitia Wright is turning her love for her “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman – and her grief over his death – into art.

The actress, who portrays T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri in the hit Marvel franchise, shared a spoken word tribute for Chadwick on Sept. 1, four days after his family announced his passing following a private, four-year battle with colon cancer.

Letitia set her words to serene music and dazzling nature visuals, cutting between shots of sunrises, birds, crashing waves and blooming flowers.

“It is written. There is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine. No clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep,” she began.

“I didn’t know this was what I was waking up to,” she continued. “My brother, an angel on earth, departed. A soul so beautiful, when he walked into a room, there was calm. He always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place. Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel – that losing you has forced upon us to accept this as a new reality.”

Letitia then expressed her sadness that she never got a proper farewell with Chadwick, as well as her surprise at the cancer he was battling.

“I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you,” she said.

She also looked back on their first meeting, which she felt was divine from the start.

“I’ll never forget the day that I met you. Before I got on the plane to LA for my first meeting with you, God told me that you were my brother and that I am to love you as such – and I always did, and I always will,” she said. “But now my heart is broken, searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity. I thought we had more time and many more years to come, for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you set, leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as [“Black Panther” director] Ryan [Coogler] gave us notes. I thought this would be forever. This hurts.”

“I’m trusting God to heal all wounds,” she continued. “It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life, and all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds you’ve planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Letitia is one of many “Black Panther” stars who have shared heartfelt messages in the wake of Chadwick’s passing. Michael B. Jordan commended his screen partner for being a “legend and hero” and expressed his sadness that they didn’t have “more time.”

“I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire,” he wrote in part. “I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets.”

See more tributes from Chadwick’s “Black Panther” co-stars below.