Lil Nas X Teams Up With BTS’ RM For ‘Seoul Town Road’ Remix

Get ready BTS Army! Lil Nas X and BTS’ RM are taking their horses (or should we say “homis”) to the *Seoul* town road!

On Thursday, the rapper and the K-Pop boy band member dropped a new “Old Town Road” all their own: We present, “Seoul Town Road” the remix.

If the name wasn’t already iconic enough, fans are going to lose it over the subtle lyric changes.

In the first line of the song, which we all know to be “I got the horses in the back/ Horse tack is attached/ Hat is matte black,” has been changed to, “I got the homis in my bag/ Have you heard of that/ Homis made of steal/ From Korea they the be-e-est.”

For those that also have no idea what a “homis” is, a “homi” is a Korean farming tool that’s similar to a hand-plow. MIC. DROP.

The new lyrics are the perfect mixture of catchy and hilarious, and Twitter is providing us with some incredible memes.

Here’s some of our favorite Twitter reactions:

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X released an “Old Town Road” remix with viral yodel boy Mason Ramsey and Young Thug and is in talks of a remix with Dolly Parton.

Based on this information alone, our day is made.