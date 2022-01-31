Lily Collins Pens Heartfelt Tribute For Dad Phil Collins’ 71st Birthday

Phil Collins is feeling the love from his daughter, actress Lily Collins for his birthday.

The “Emily In Paris” star shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a baby sitting on the Genesis frontman’s shoulders.

She penned a heartfelt tribute for her dad on Sunday, captioning the photo with, “I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most. We may not get to spend time together that often but when we are face to face, you really do see me.”

Lily continued her Instagram post, “You may not always believe it but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you. Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share.”

“Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…” her post concluded.

Lily’s husband Charlie McDowell commented on her post to wish his father-in-law a “Happy Birthday,” writing, “Love you both! HBD Phil.”

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Lily and her “Emily In Paris” costar Ashley Park while promoting season two of the hit Netflix show. We showed her a video clip of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow remembering when a young Lily visited a taping of “Friends” with her father. See how she reacted below!