Lindsay Lohan Announces That She’s Pregnant With First Child

Lindsay Lohan is going to be a mamma!

The 36-year-old announced on Tuesday that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting a baby.

She posted a sweet photo on Instagram of a baby onesie, writing, “We are blessed and excited!”

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” she told TMZ in a statement.

Lindsay was spotted in February at New York Fashion week wearing a loose fitting satin shirt presumably to hide the baby bump.



Michael Lohan, Lindsay’s father reacted to the news in a statement to Audacy’s 1010 WINS on 92.3 FM, “I couldn’t be happier. I think Lindsay and Bader will make amazing parents.”

He continued, “Lindsay is just very maternal. I see the way she is, not just the way she is with my kids, but with her siblings when she was younger. And even with other children, she has very maternal instincts. Even now, she’s always telling her brothers and sisters what to do. She’s the glue that bonds.”

The “Mean Girls” star tied the knot with Bader in July 2022. Marriage speculation first ignited over an Instagram post Lindsay shared in which she called the financier her “husband” and beamed next to him in a loved-up selfie.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote in her caption. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay’s happy news came seven months after she announced her and Bader’s engagement over Thanksgiving, putting her square-cut ring on full display in a series of Instagram snaps.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” she wrote at the time.

Bader is said to be Assistant Vice President at Global Investments Bank Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lindsay has lived since 2014. The newlyweds have reportedly been together for more than two years.

