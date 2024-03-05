Lindsay Lohan & Brother Dakota Lohan Gush Over Working With Each Other On ‘Irish Wish’

Lindsay Lohan has some solid advice for her younger siblings as they pursue an acting career.

“Don’t be afraid of anything. Play around, adlib, be comfortable with your craft. Don’t hold back,” she told Access Hollywood’s guest correspondent Emily Orozco at the premiere of her Netflix film “Irish Wish.”

Her brother, Dakota Lohan co-starred in the project with her and admitted it’s good to have his “superstar” sister guiding him and said it was “incredible” working alongside her.

“Being across from her on a film and seeing her work is just a blessing in itself, it’s amazing,” he said.

Lindsay had her entire family supporting her at the New York premiere and she told Access she feels grateful for their support.

“I feel like a really blessed woman,” she said. “I’m just super grateful. Life is what you make of it and I feel like I’m doing a good job.”

You can catch Lindsay and Dakota in “Irish Wish,” which is available to stream on Netflix March 15.