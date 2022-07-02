Lindsay Lohan Is Married To Bader Shammas 7 Months After Announcing Engagement

Surprise! Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan.

The “Mean Girls” star has tied the knot with fiancé Bader Shammas, Access Hollywood confirms. Marriage speculation first ignited over an Instagram post Lindsay shared on Friday in which she called the financier her “husband” and beamed next to him in a loved-up selfie.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote in her caption. “I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

A rep for the actress confirmed to Access on Saturday that she is indeed married. Further wedding details, including a date, remain under wraps.

Lindsay’s happy news comes seven months after she announced her and Bader’s engagement over Thanksgiving, putting her square-cut ring on full display in a series of Instagram snaps.

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love,” she wrote at the time.

Bader is said to be Assistant Vice President at Global Investments Bank Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lindsay has lived since 2014. The newlyweds have reportedly been together for more than two years.

The couple’s latest news marks another special milestone for the former child star – she’s also celebrating her 36th birthday over the July 4 weekend.

— Erin Biglow