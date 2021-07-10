Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert & More React To Amanda Seyfried’s Throwback Photo From ‘Mean Girls’ Set

Amanda Seyfried is taking a trip down memory lane!

On Friday, the “Mank” actress reminisced on her time shooting the hit comedy “Mean Girls,” sharing a newly unearthed snap of her and some of her co-stars hanging out in costume on set roughly 18 years ago.

In the photo, a young Amanda smiled for the camera as two of her fellow Plastics, Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan, stood by her side. Rounding out the picture were cast members Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett.

“#FBF weekends in 2003, baby,” she captioned the photo.

Amanda’s “Mean Girls” family was blown away by the blast from the past and shared their excited reactions in the comment section.

“Wow. So many good memories!” Lacey wrote.

“Such a fun time! A great team!” Lindsay added.

Jonathan couldn’t get over how young the entire gang looked, commenting, “We👏are👏babies👏.”

Daniel, meanwhile, complimented Amanda for looking the same as she did nearly two decades ago.

“You look just as young and beautiful still!” he gushed.

‘Mean Girls’ Stars: Then & Now View Gallery

The actors’ Instagram bonding moment comes nine months after they joined forces for a virtual reunion on Mean Girls Day.

During the get-together – which was organized as part of a voter registration initiative and moderated by Katie Couric – Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams and more stars talked about the legacy of the film and the impact of their beloved characters.

When Lacey joined Access Daily last November, she opened up about getting the experience to virtually reconnect with her former co-stars – and revealed if she’d be down for a potential cinematic sequel.

“I would join that group of people wherever they were, whatever they were doing,” she said. “I mean, it was so nice for us to see each other. I think that was the first time since making the movie that we had all been together in that way, and I think a lot of us had kind of got a little teary-eyed reminiscing about it. When you go through an experience that has as many fond memories as that one has, and you create something people are talking about to this day with such enthusiasm and love, it’s a very special thing that bonds you. So, of course I’d love to revisit that character, but for now, catching up on the Zoom was awesome.”

WATCH: Lacey Chabert Would ‘Love To Revisit’ Gretchen Wieners If A ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel Ever Happened

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!