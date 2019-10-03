Happy Mean Girls Day! See How The Cast Has Transformed 15 Years Since The Movie’s Debut

On Oct. 3, we wear pink!

On Thursday, “Mean Girls” fans across the world marked the 15th annual Mean Girls Day – and members of the cult-favorite movie’s cast joined in the celebration, too.

Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Jonathan Bennett and other cast members teamed up with youth water organization Thirst Project to launch the #MeanGirlsDoGood campaign, an effort to raise funds to build a freshwater well in a country in need.

We've teamed up with @thirstproject to help build clean water projects 💧 Click the link in my bio & help us fund an entire freshwater well! — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) October 3, 2019

While the “Mean Girls” cast united for the important cause, they’ve spent the past decade and a half since the movie’s debut pursuing their own projects and passions. As Rachel McAdams has gone on to star in Marvel movies and earn an Oscar nomination, Lindsay has traded the actress life for being a businesswoman, and Lacey has jumped into the world of Hallmark movies. Meanwhile, Jonathan wrote a “Mean Girls” cookbook, and Tina Fey turned the beloved film into a Broadway musical!

