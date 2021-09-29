Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Dina To Serve 18 Days In Jail For DWI Charge

Seems like Dina Lohan is facing jail time.

The mother of Lindsay Lohan has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a car collision during a hearing on Tuesday after being arrested in January 2020, Access Hollywood can confirm.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in New York confirmed that the 59-year-old is expected to be sentenced to 18 days in jail and five-years probation for her involvement in the car crash where she rear-ended another car.

The police officer who responded to the scene found Lohan glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol sitting in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, according to court documents.

She will be sentenced on December 3rd.

Lohan was also convicted of aggravated drunk driving in 2014 after being previously arrested and ordered to perform community service and to join an anti-drunken driving program.



