Lisa Marie Presley ‘Beyond Devastated’ Over 27-Year-Old Son’s Sudden Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, has died at age 27 from an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Benjamin appears to have died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lisa’s manager, Roger Widynowski, shared with Access Hollywood how Lisa is holding up amid the tragedy: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

While Benjamin kept a low profile, he was known for his strong resemblance to his grandfather, the King of Rock’n’Roll.

Benjamin is the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and has three sisters: 31-year-old Riley Keough and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

May he rest in peace.

— by Katcy Stephan