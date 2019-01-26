Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards brought some seriously sexy moves to Andy Cohen’s baby shower!

The “Watch What Happens Live” host was feted by all the Bravo babes on Saturday at The Palm in order to prep for his journey to fatherhood, but after a couple of drinks things went from baby shower to in the club real fast.

Andy posted several videos at the end of the shower which showed Kyle and Lisa twerking on a table top. Yep, that’s right. The two women got down with their bad selves on the white linen clad tables of the normally swanky Palm.

They weren’t the ones either! Jerry O’Connell got pulled into a dance circle with some of the “Real Housewives ” and didn’t seem to mind at all.

Literally, things got turnt at the baby shower. And guess who learned the biggest lesson of all? John Mayer! He told Andy in a video that he had no idea that the “Real Housewives” turn up like this.