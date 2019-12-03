‘Lizzie McGuire’ Teen Heartthrob Clayton Snyder Gets Engaged!

Ethan Craft who stole the hearts of millions as Clayton Snyder on “Lizzie McGuire” is engaged!

The 32-year-old actor turned real estate agent shared the happy news after proposing to his longtime girlfriend Allegra Edwards on Thanksgiving.

In a series of adorable snapshots and videos, Clayton captioned the announcement writing, “Dear Allegra. Some things never change. Except, a lot changed, and then it got very similar, but very different, but better, and now, your finger’s a bit heavier. And not just because of all the pecan pie. What a Thanksgiving. I love your laugh. I love your heart. I love your family. I love you. Looking forward to wifing you.”

The bride-to-be also posted some sweet black-and-white photos of the couple looking smitten captioning the sweet post with, “2009/2019 I get to grow older with the love of my life, for the rest of my days. 💍 I adore you Clay. Thankful is an understatement.”

Who Is In The Cast Of The New ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot?

Even though he’s tying the knot in real-life, fans believe there may be hope for Lizzie McGuire to reunite with her former flame on the Disney reboot of the super popular 2001 show.

Hilary Duff who is currently filming the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot has teased that Ethan may be returning to the show, telling E! News, “He is hot. He’s very hot. I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.”

Everyone will just have to wait for the upcoming show because the cast are keeping their lips sealed on what we can expect!