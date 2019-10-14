Look Who’s Celebrating! Kirstie Alley Joins John Travolta And Kelly Preston For Birthday Celebrations

Friends who are like family! Actor John Travolta celebrated his wife Kelly Preston’s 56th birthday in style.

The duo snapped a photo of them sipping wine aboard a ship—and in between the lovebirds was longtime friend Kirstie Alley!

Kirstie and John met on the set of the 1989 comedy “Look Who’s Talking,” in which a single mother (Kirstie) gets help—and romance—from a friendly cab driver (John). The two have remained close in the three decades since the film. Kirstie has even joked about her past feelings for her former costar!

“It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest,” the 68-year-old actress told Howard Stern in a 2013 interview. When asked if she would have tried to pursue a romantic relationship had John not been married at the time, Kirstie responded, “We both would have.”

While there may have been a spark all those years ago, John’s sweet posts to his wife on her birthday confirm that he is madly in love with Kelly, writing in another Instagram post, “Happy Birthday to this beautiful and talented woman!”

Kelly and John have been married since 1991, and have had three children together—son Jett, who passed away in 2009, daughter Ella Bleu and son Benjamin.