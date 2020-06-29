Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Resign From Country Club Amid Backlash From Members (Report)

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have had another shakeup in the midst of the ongoing college admissions scandal.

The actress and her designer husband resigned from the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club amid fallout from their recent plea deal, according to a report from People.

The news came after Lori and Mossimo changed their plea to guilty on May 22. TMZ reported that the plea led the club’s board of directors to vote unanimously to suspend the couple for the duration of their sentence, with a plan to reinstate them after they finished serving their time.

But many members of the country club were not happy with the board’s decision, with former club President Michael Gallagher penning a scathing letter expressing his concerns.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members,” Gallagher wrote in a letter obtained by TMZ. “BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur.”

“The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons … This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock,” he continued.

Mossimo and Lori reportedly stepped down so as not to cause a further rift amongst the members, TMZ continued—but the decision did not come lightly.

“The club has been an important part of their social life for a long time. They didn’t want to resign, but also felt they didn’t want to be a part of drama and hostility,” a source reportedly told People. “They were upset about it, but felt like they had no choice. They didn’t feel welcomed.”

“People have been very critical about their actions. The backlash has been intense. They have been members of the country club for many years. Their current house even overlooks the golf course. Many of their friends are members as well.”

Under the terms of the agreement, the “Full House” actress will serve two months in prison and Mossimo will serve five months. Lori will also pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with community service. Giannulli’s agreement includes a payment of $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Lori will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Mossimo, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple will have to wait three more months for a judge to approve their plea deal in scandal. The couple’s sentencing date has been set for August 21 in Boston.