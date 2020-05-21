Lori Loughlin Will Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal, Serve Two Months In Prison

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges connected to the college admissions case, according to an announcement from the Department of Justice Thursday morning.

Under the terms of the agreement, which must still be approved by a judge, the “Full House” actress will serve 2 months in prison and Mossimo will serve 5 months, the DOJ said in the announcement. Lori will also pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with community service. Giannulli’s agreement includes a payment of $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Lori, 55, will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Mossimo, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in the release.

The news comes in a stunning about-face for the couple, who along with 12 other defendants, tried to have the case dismissed less than two months ago. In their motion for dismissal, lawyers for the defendants claimed that there was “extraordinary government misconduct.” The judge dismissed the motion.

Lori and Mossimo are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Felicity Huffman pled guilty in 2019 to charges that she paid at least $15,000 to have a test proctor administer the SAT to her eldest daughter. She served 11 days in prison.

