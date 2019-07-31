Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Not ‘Kicked Out’ Of USC Sorority Despite ‘False’ Report

At least one of Lori Loughlin’s daughters is still living the Greek life.

Contrary to an earlier report, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli have not been “kicked out” of their sorority at USC.

A spokesperson for Kappa Kappa Gamma set the record straight in a statement obtained by Access on Wednesday and explained that one sister wasn’t even in the group to begin with.

WATCH: Olivia Jade Parties It Up As Her Parents Face Possible Prison Time In College Admissions Scandal

“The story regarding these two individuals is false. Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Olivia Jade did not complete the membership process,” the statement read.

A source had told Us Weekly that both young women were expelled from Kappa Kappa Gamma amid their parents’ alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have Olivia and Bella admitted to USC as crew recruits, despite neither sister having ever rowed before. The couple pleaded not guilty in April but have since received additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy. They now face up to 40 years in prison.

WATCH: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Thinks She’ll Be Able To Return To Acting In The Future

While Bella’s sorority status remains intact, both sisters’ enrollment at USC is still under review.

Olivia, a successful beauty influencer, made headlines amid the controversy for having previously said she never wanted to go to college. The 19-year-old has lost multiple endorsement deals, while both Hallmark and Netflix cut ties with her actress mom.

The sisters broke months of social media silence in late July to wish Loughlin a happy 55th birthday.

— Erin Biglow