“Fuller House” Continues To Shoot Without Lori Loughlin: See The Casts’ Photos!

The cast of “Fuller House” is gearing up for the 5th and final season – and have already started on episode one!

On Wednesday, Candace Cameron Bure (who plays DJ Tanner) took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes snap of the cast rehearsing in the living room of the classic set.

“Rehearsals have started! Fuller House season 5 is underway,” she captioned the photo of the group holding scripts as actor Bob Saget (who plays Danny Tanner) walks through the door.

The 63-year-old actor shared his own video on Instagram to tease all the “great storylines” to come on the last season of the Netflix series.

“Wow. First episode final #Season5,” Bob wrote in the caption. “Gonna sit on this couch as much as possible in the months ahead. Won’t miss these peeps ’cause I always see them. BTW, you’re going to like this season.”

Scott Weinger (who plays Steve Hale) posted a photo of himself enjoying some couch time on set with co-stars Michael Campion and Soni Nicole Bringas.

“Where the cool kid actors hang out,” Scott wrote.

Missing from those iconic couches this season is Lori Loughlin, who is being indicted along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC.

Despite the legal trouble, the “Fuller House” cast has shown their support for the actress and her family.

“It’s too personal to us,” Candace said on “TODAY” in April. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other.”

