Los Angeles Rams’ Taylor Rapp Proposes To Girlfriend After Epic Super Bowl LVI Win

That’s two rings!

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Dani Johnson, on the field on Sunday following his team’s epic Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams posted a video of Taylor getting down on one knee and presenting Dani with a ring. The two were overcome with emotion with Dani clearly saying “yes” and then jumping into her love’s arms.

What a sweet moment!

That wasn’t the only adorable moment from the field, either. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford also planted a big kiss on his wife, Kelly, and embraced his four daughters on the field. Check it out in the gallery below.

