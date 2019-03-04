Luke Perry Dies After Massive Stroke At 52: Celebrities React

“Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210’s” Luke Perry has passed away at 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Access confirmed the heartbreaking news via a statement from his rep.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Co-stars, friends, and members of the Hollywood community, have taken to social media to share their reactions to Luke’s shocking death.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Luke Perry after a stroke. My thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/pMj0EEOH1P — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry, at just 52 years of age, following a massive stroke.

What sad, shocking news. pic.twitter.com/I5gN5Vkvv5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2019

Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry .. big love to his friends and family ❤️😔🙏🏼tragic — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019

Rest in peace, Luke.