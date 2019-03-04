Luke Perry Dies After Massive Stroke At 52: Celebrities React

“Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210’s” Luke Perry has passed away at 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week.

Access confirmed the heartbreaking news via a statement from his rep.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

Co-stars, friends, and members of the Hollywood community, have taken to social media to share their reactions to Luke’s shocking death.

View this post on Instagram

Love you bud

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

View this post on Instagram

This hurts my heart 💜 RIP

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on

View this post on Instagram

💔💔💔

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on

Rest in peace, Luke.

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More