Mandy Moore Cancels Remaining Tour Dates: ‘I Truly Thought I Could Power Through’

Mandy Moore is sharing some sad news for her fans. The “This Is Us” star announced on Tuesday that she has made the decision to cancel the remaining dates of her 2022 North American tour.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am cancelling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you.”

Mandy, who is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, added, “When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed. I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home.”

She also finished her note by thanking her fans, “I can’t wait to get back out there soon to bring this music and show your way!!”

The 38-year-old actress recently showed off her growing baby bump earlier this month in a mirror selfie shared to her Instagram Story wearing a two piece workout set.

Mandy also shared some intimate details about the beginning of her pregnancy, “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better,” she wrote. The couple are already parents to 15-month-old son, Gus.