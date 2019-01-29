When a member of the “Big Three” celebrates a birthday, Mandy Moore is here for the tribute!

The “This Is Us” actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish her co-star Justin Hartley a happy birthday with a very sweet message – would you expect anything less from the Pearsons?!

“Happiest Birthday to this absolute gem of a human. Your wisdom, talent, humor and HEIGHT never fail to amaze me, Justin Hartley,” she captioned the photo of the two of them. “Love that we’re on this journey together and can’t wait for all that lies ahead!”

Justin’s big day comes shortly after the “This Is Us” cast won BIG at the SAG Awards.

The touching NBC series snagged the SAG award for Outstanding Ensemble In A Drama Series, and Mandy Moore nearly sprinted on stage when the winner was announced!

Justin celebrated his win with a silly pic on Instagram of his “plus 1” that joined him on his flight!

Pretty great early birthday present, huh?

