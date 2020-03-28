Mariah Carey Ranks Her Own Songs In Access Hollywood’s #MimiMadness Challenge

Mariah Carey is the icon we all need and on her anniversary, she made all of us in the lambily so happy when she did the toughest thing of all – try and rank her own songs in Access Hollywood’s Mimi Madness Bracket Challenge.

“You know, I have a little bit of trouble with these brackets. I am not a sports person at all,” Mariah said as she filled out the first side.

Throughout the video Mariah let fans in on some secrets about the song, and even shared her own musical stylings (hey, hearing Mariah sing any day of the week is a WIN)!

“I kinda want to pick ‘Circles,’ but for the nostalgia I’ll go with ‘Vision of Love,’” Mariah shared.

But things got tricky when there was a showdown between two of her favorites.

“How could you guys put ‘Underneath The Stars’ against ‘Breakdown’?,” Mariah questioned.

And “Fantasy” versus “Fly Like A Bird” took things to another level as the two iconic songs are extremely difficult to choose between.

“This is so hard, why, why would they do that!? This is the hardest one. I really would like it if they would give me a do-over and put this against something else,” Mariah said as she debated which song to choose. “I’m going to make this an even tie. I am following my own rules on that, because I love these for different reasons,” Mariah shared.

But how about… “Slipping Away” versus “Dreamlover”?

“’Slipping Away’ versus ‘Dreamlover’ is really hard for me. I’m going to have to go with ‘Slipping Away,’” Mariah said.

And when she couldn’t decide between “Obsessed” versus “I’ll Be Lovin’ U Long Time” she did what Mimi does best… when in doubt, sing it out.

Mariah belted out verses of the iconic song released in 2003 off her “I Want to Know What Love Is” album. And then she picked… “Obsessed” for her bracket!

And to end things, she revealed she wanted one song to get a little more love.

“I want justice for ‘Breakdown’ because I picked ‘Underneath The Stars’ over ‘Breakdown.’”

Check out Mariah’s full bracket below – and let us leave you with this from our Queen, Mariah Carey.

“This is so hard, it’s like choosing your own favorite… I love you guys.”

