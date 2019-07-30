Mariah Carey Sends Love To Lil Nas X For Breaking Her Longest Running Record In Music History

A cowboy rapper beating out an iconic diva for the Hot 100 chart record? Anything can happen when you believe, 2019.

On Monday, Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus officially become the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time.

The previous record holder, Mariah Carey, stepped down from her Billboard thrown with grace to congratulate the rapper on Twitter.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!” She wrote in a tweet alongside an image of her *literally* passing the torch. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”

Lil Nas X quickly responded to the shout out with a repost of the tweet on Instagram.

“LEGEND ❤️” he wrote in the caption.

Before “Old Town Road” took the top spot after its 17th week as No. 1, Mariah Carey’s 1995 duet “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men spend 16 weeks at the top of the chart.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s bilingual hit “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber came close to beating the pop queen’s record in 2017, also spending 16 straight weeks in the No. 1 slot.

Lil Nas X has finally taken the record 24 years later, but how long will it last?