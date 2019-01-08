The Peacock on “The Masked Singer” is Donny Osmond, or at least that is what Marie Osmond basically suggested when she stopped by Access Live on Tuesday.

Access hosts quizzed Marie about when she and Donny started performing when they were kids after The Peacock revealed that he had started performing from a young age as one of the hints on the season premiere. And Marie, who refused to officially confirm that Donny was The Peacock did let something slip…

“I told him not to give away so many hints,” Marie said to Access.

Well, while it wasn’t a direct confirmation what kind of hints would Donny need to give away!? You know what I mean.

