Mario Lopez Says He’ll Bring Back The Mullet In ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

Get ready, everybody! AC Slater is making a grand return to television in the new “Saved By The Bell” reboot and “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez (and AC Slater himself) confirmed the news!

“The deal is being done,” Mario told Access Hollywood. “It’s gonna happen. We are going to be rebooting “Saved By The Bell” for the new NBC streaming platform.”

The original series of “Saved By The Bell” ran for four seasons on NBC from 1989-1993 and the reboot will appear on NBCUniversal’s newly-minted streaming service, Peacock.

As for whether Mario will slip on his black wrestling unitard, he said that it is definitely up for debate. But his mullet may get a little comeback in the reboot!

“I might be bringing back the mullet,” Mario dished.

Mario shared the exciting “Saved By The Bell” from the hospital, where he is currently about to undergo surgery on his right bicep. The new “Access Hollywood” co-host was in good spirits as he prepped for surgery, calling in to dish about the “Saved By The Bell” news and showing off the arm brace he’ll also be sporting at the Emmys this weekend.

Mario even told Access Hollywood he might consider bedazzling the arm brace for the awards show on Sunday.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for AC Slater – we need those biceps working!