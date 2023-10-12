Mariska Hargitay Beams With Daughter Amaya At Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere

Mariska Hargitay just proved that being a Swiftie runs in her family!

The “Law & Order: SVU” icon, 59, brought a special plus-one to the premiere of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” movie in Los Angeles on Thursday night – her 12-year-old daughter, Amaya!

Mariska and the preteen appeared to have a blast together while posing for the red carpet, smiling and holding hands for numerous photos. The pair looked on trend and fall-ready, with the actress in a chic, burnt orange coat with fringe trim and Amaya sporting a black moto jacket over a tutu-inspired tulle dress.

The Emmy nominee is far from the only celebrity to celebrate Taylor’s anticipated concert film.

Simu Liu, Maren Morris, Molly Sims and Karamo Brown also hit up LA’s famed The Grove to catch the blockbuster show on the big screen, and fans went wild when one of Taylor’s fellow superstars made a surprise appearance.

Beyoncé showed up to support the “Cruel Summer” songstress on the heels of her own smash Renaissance tour, and the move left even Taylor star-struck!

The powerhouses sat together inside the theater and even threw popcorn in a fun moment Tay shared on Instagram, telling fans how much Queen Bey’s effort meant to her.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” the 33-year-old gushed in her caption.

Talk about “Wildest Dreams” coming true!</p