Is Mark-Paul Gosselaar Being Left Out Of The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot? (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saved by the Bell” without Zack Morris?!

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock,

has announced that they’re rebooting the beloved sitcom from Emmy Award winner Tracey Wigfield, but it sounds like everyone’s favorite golden boy Zack Morris aka Mark-Paul Gosselaar might not be returning with it.

Original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have been tapped to join the reboot, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, revealed to Access Hollywood that while he’s heard speculation about the reboot, he didn’t know it was actually happening.

Access Hollywood caught up with Mark at ABC’s “Embrace Your Ish” event and said that he wouldn’t mind joining in with his old cast members.

“I have not been approached,” Mark-Paul said. The actor isn’t opposed to participating in the reboot, however. “I’ve always been interested, but it hasn’t been done yet,” Mark said at ABC’s “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event.

When told that Mario Lopez, the new “Access Hollywood” co-host, was bringing AC Slater back for the reboot, Mark-Paul said he’d love to reunite with his former co-star. “I’ve always said that I would love to do some form of it, but . . . they’ve approached two [Mario and Elizabeth] and not some.”

SAVED BY THE BELL — Season 1 — Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Ed Alonzo as Max, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Dennis Haskins as Mr. Richard Belding, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Dustin Diamond as Screech Powers, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater– Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank

 

Mark-Paul Gosselaar had his breakout role portraying Zack Morris on “Saved by the Bell” on NBC from 1989-1993. He reprised the role for two TV movies, “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” (1992) and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994). He also appeared in the spin-off series “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” which ran for one season in 1993, and in one episode of a second spin-off, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” alongside former co-stars Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies in 1994.

SAVED BY THE BELL: THE COLLEGE YEARS — “Guess Who’s Coming to College?” Episode 2 — Air Date 09/14/1993 — Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski — Photo by: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank

In addition to “Saved by the Bell,” a new version of “Punky Brewster” is also in the works with star Soleil Moon Frye. The platform’s new original comedy TV shows will include “Rutherford Falls” with Ed Helms and “Straight Talk” from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Peacock will also feature a full slate of timeless titles, including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock.” Plus, critically-acclaimed and box office hits, including “American Pie,” “Knocked Up,” “Meet the Parents” and “Back to the Future,” from Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

