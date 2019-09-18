Is Mark-Paul Gosselaar Being Left Out Of The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot? (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saved by the Bell” without Zack Morris?!

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock,

has announced that they’re rebooting the beloved sitcom from Emmy Award winner Tracey Wigfield, but it sounds like everyone’s favorite golden boy Zack Morris aka Mark-Paul Gosselaar might not be returning with it.

Original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have been tapped to join the reboot, but Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, revealed to Access Hollywood that while he’s heard speculation about the reboot, he didn’t know it was actually happening.

Access Hollywood caught up with Mark at ABC’s “Embrace Your Ish” event and said that he wouldn’t mind joining in with his old cast members.

WATCH: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Hasn’t Been Asked To Join ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Yet (Exclusive)

“I have not been approached,” Mark-Paul said. The actor isn’t opposed to participating in the reboot, however. “I’ve always been interested, but it hasn’t been done yet,” Mark said at ABC’s “Embrace Your Ish” premiere event.

When told that Mario Lopez, the new “Access Hollywood” co-host, was bringing AC Slater back for the reboot, Mark-Paul said he’d love to reunite with his former co-star. “I’ve always said that I would love to do some form of it, but . . . they’ve approached two [Mario and Elizabeth] and not some.”

READ: Mario Lopez And Elizabeth Berkley To Reunite For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot On Peacock

Mark-Paul Gosselaar had his breakout role portraying Zack Morris on “Saved by the Bell” on NBC from 1989-1993. He reprised the role for two TV movies, “Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style” (1992) and “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas” (1994). He also appeared in the spin-off series “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” which ran for one season in 1993, and in one episode of a second spin-off, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” alongside former co-stars Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies in 1994.

In addition to “Saved by the Bell,” a new version of “Punky Brewster” is also in the works with star Soleil Moon Frye. The platform’s new original comedy TV shows will include “Rutherford Falls” with Ed Helms and “Straight Talk” from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Peacock will also feature a full slate of timeless titles, including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “30 Rock.” Plus, critically-acclaimed and box office hits, including “American Pie,” “Knocked Up,” “Meet the Parents” and “Back to the Future,” from Universal Pictures and Focus Features.