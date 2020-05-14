Mary-Kate Olsen Denied Emergency Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy

It looks like Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce from Olivier Sarkozy won’t be over in a New York minute. The former “Full House” star’s request to submit an emergency divorce filing has been denied, multiple outlets confirm.

Only “essential, emergency” filings are being accepted because of the coronavirus pandemic, New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen, told E! News, and it sounds like Mary-Kate’s situation doesn’t meet those terms.

“The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” Chalfen told E! News. “They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not an essential matter so they can’t file anything at this point.”

On Wednesday, May 13, Mary-Kate had claimed that she had attempted to file for divorce from her husband of four years about a month ago, but was unable to because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Her most recent “emergency filing” was due to the fact that she claims that Olivier is trying to end the lease on their apartment and her home as well as her belongings inside the apartment are at stake.

His attorneys reportedly gave her till May 18th to vacate the apartment, and with the deadline inching closer, she filed the new “emergency divorce” to try and move their separation forward faster.

In the filing obtained by Page Six, the 33-year-old fashion designer, reportedly states, “This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.”

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” she stated, according to the outlet.

Mary-Kate has reportedly been spending time with her sister, Ashley. She married Olivier, the half-brother of French president Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2015 after dating him for more than three years.

